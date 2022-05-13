INDEPENDENCE – The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) John Livingston Chapter 227, based in Waterloo, returned to the Independence Municipal Airport on Saturday, May 7 as part of the Young Eagles program.
Along with about 20 volunteers, 11 pilots donated their time, talents, and aircraft to give over 40 youth their first airplane ride.
Launched in 1992, the Young Eagles program has dedicated more than 25 years to giving youth ages 8 to 17 their first free ride in an airplane. It’s the only program of its kind, and its sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids throughout the world to the wonders of aviation.
“We need more pilots for the program,” said Ann Marie Campbell, who started the local program 20 years ago, and served as coordinator for about 10 years. “Pilots have to pass a test and a background check before flying with the kids.”
The 20-minute ride soared up to about 1,300 feet followed Highway 150 north to Hazleton, then west along C57. Just before Baxter Avenue, pilots turned southeast to go over Littleton and back to the airport. Some of the kids took the opportunity to hold the yoke and take command. After the flight the Young Eagles were given a certificate and logbook. They were told to take the logbook with them on other flights, private or commercial, and ask the pilot to record the aircraft model and flight information. On the back of the logbook was a code to activate an AeroEducate account and access a Sporty’s Learn to Fly course worth $300.
In addition to the EAA Chapter volunteers, cadets of the Civil Aviation Patrol (CAP) were talking with visitors. The Civil Air Patrol is congressionally chartered and operates as a 501©(3) nonprofit corporation, CAP performs services for the federal government as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and for states/local communities as a nonprofit organization. Their mission is to support “America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development, and promotion of air, space and cyber power.” The cadets present talked about helping search for items lost in the tornado in Madison County last year. Visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information of CAPS.
In addition to the Independence airport, EAA 227 has scheduled other Young Eagle Flight days for:
- Saturday, May 21, at the Oelwein Municipal Airport
- Saturday, August 13, at the Waverly Municipal Airport
- Saturday, August 27, at the Waterloo Regional Airport
A parent/legal guardian must register online within 90 days of the event by visiting eaa227.com and follow the tabs to Young Eagles registration. The online liability form must be printed, signed, and accompany the youth prior to the flight. Onsite registration is available, but a parent/legal guardian must be present. Rides will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit EAA Chapter 227 on Facebook for more information.