“There is nothing wrong with the way I felt — I was just being human. The way society thinks about mental health is a big part of the problem. Talking about suicide doesn’t cause it.” — Emma Benoit, Survivor
MANCHESTER – On March 17, The Castle Theater in Manchester hosted a viewing of the documentary MY ASCENSION. “Yes, this movie is about suicide prevention, but it’s also about hope.” Said Emma Benoit, the star of the documentary. At 16 years old, varsity cheerleader Benoit attempted to end her life. The MY ASCENSION documentary is the story of the day that changed her life and everything that’s happened since.
For years, Emma quietly struggled with anxiety and depression, too ashamed to share her pain with family or friends. Through navigating the challenges of recovery, she discovers purpose and passion in helping other struggling teens.
MY ASCENSION takes an inspiring look at Emma’s story and includes firsthand experiences of families, friends, school officials, and suicide prevention experts. The film does not shy away from the difficult realities of the ongoing youth suicide crisis but shares valuable resources to help keep teens safe. You can find more information about Emma and her story at www.MyAscension.us.
After the movie viewing, Benoit spoke to the crowd and took questions from the audience. In the years since attempting to take her own life, Benoit has learned a lot from many experts. She shared them with the audience. The following are a few of them she touched on:
- Feelings need to be valued no matter what.
- Give people hope. She felt hopeless and life became too challenging for someone like her, someone who is sensitive.
- Find light in your darkness, feel your feelings, and validate others’ feelings.
- Meet people where they are. Don’t try to pull them up to your level — this is so important.
- On the outside, things looked perfect. No one knew how I was feeling; I felt ashamed of my feelings.
“I’m certainly no doctor, but I’ve learned from them,” said Benoit. “They taught me that when your brain goes into crisis mode, a state of panic, you wind up making emotional decisions. Your brain malfunctions and you go into a sort of tunnel vision. The frontal lobe of the brain is not operating during this time. I felt like a burden to everyone at the moment. I didn’t feel that way the day before. It becomes an impulsive decision. After the crisis, the brain goes back to normal. I thought to myself after realizing what I had done, Oh my God, what did I do? I don’t want to die.
“Problems such as a breakup, a bad score on a test, or financial worries can seem like a minor issue to an adult but can be a big thing for a young person. It can turn into very black-and -white thinking — 100% emotionally charged, impulsive decision. It breaks my heart that people think it’s selfish. I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone — I just wanted the pain to stop. I put so much pressure on myself to be perfect and I was afraid to disappoint people, especially my parents. They had no idea how I was feeling — to no fault of their own. If you’re feeling bad, find someone to talk to. If I had told someone how I felt, I don’t believe this would have happened.”
Benoit shared that she feels called to do this work. Through her work she has been able to help save lives across the country. Everywhere she goes people of all ages seem drawn to her honest and authentic style. Benoit is very passionate about helping to teach others what to look out for and how to help someone in a crisis. If you’re struggling and need immediate help, please text HOME to the Crisis Line at 741741.
Alive & Running Iowa is a partner and part of the team that helped to bring the documentary MY ASCENSION to Manchester. Alive & Running Iowa was formed in 2010 by Troy and Candice Belmer, along with Ryan and Melissa Nesbit. The nonprofit organization is entirely volunteer-led and uses all funds to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The organization uses the money to hold free training as they feel education is vital to preventing suicide. In addition to suicide prevention work, Alive & Running Iowa hosts two grief support groups in Waverly and Waterloo for those who have experienced a loss due to suicide. Alive & Running Iowa will need more people and funding to get prepare for next school year. They offer QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer), ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training), and Question & Answer training/presentations. They can bring the documentary MY ASCENSION to an audience in your community. To schedule a training/presentation or for more information about the documentary, please get in touch with Ryan at ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com, 641-990-4957 or visit AliveandRunning.com.