WINTHROP – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday, March 6 of an incident at East Buchanan Schools involving a minor with a gun (20 gauge shotgun) at school.
According to the report – “On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an investigation at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop related to a reported weapons violation. After meeting with and speaking to school administrators, a firearm was seized from a vehicle parked on school grounds. It is important to note that during this investigation, no malicious intent was found. Subsequently, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 14-year-old juvenile from Aurora, charging him with Carrying Weapons on School Grounds (class D felony).
“The juvenile was booked into the Buchanan County Jail and later released to his parents, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.”
East Buchanan Superintendent Dan Fox released the following statement to the families of the East Buchanan Community School District:
“Last week we had a situation here at school dealing with a minor. The administration was notified that a possible firearm was in a vehicle. The administration responded immediately to isolate the situation. Law enforcement was called and secured the firearm from the vehicle. The student was removed from school. No malicious intent was found.
“Respectfully, communication had been withheld until completion of the investigation to protect the district and all involved. We are working closely with the school attorney and law enforcement to ensure this situation is being handled properly.”