FAIRBANK – According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Friday, October 28, regarding a missing four-year-old child from the area of 145th Street and Dillon Avenue, southeast of Fairbank. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his residence.
“Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from multiple other agencies responded to assist with the search,” stated a report. “An extensive search was conducted of the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds utilizing manpower, UTVs, Sheriff’s Drone, Sheriff’s K9, FLIR (thermal imaging), Iowa State Patrol Aircraft, and other available resources. At approximately 11:40 p.m., the search concluded when the child was found deceased in a neighboring pond. The investigation is ongoing however no foul play is suspected.”