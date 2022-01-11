QUASQUETON – Zelda K. Powers, 77, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home in Quasqueton.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Quasqueton Union Church in Quasqueton with Rev. Kevin Jennings presiding.
Zelda was born on July 7, 1944, in Waterloo, the daughter of George J. and Iris I. (Kress) Scott. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Harold Powers, Quasqueton and two daughters.
The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.