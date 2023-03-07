INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence is proudly managed by Jaybird Senior Living. They recently announced Sarah Zimmerman, Community Relations Coordinator, being nominated and selected as the 2022 Community Salesperson of the Year.
The announcement stated Sarah, “has consistently achieved timely response during the initial inquiry process, hospitality while touring, and seamless communication through move-in. This person builds occupancy through genuine relationships.”
Sarah has been a sales and marketing professional with Prairie Hills of Independence since November of 2021, but is no stranger to the Jaybird Senior Living family. She started her career with our organization in April of 2015 as the Community Relations Coordinator at Emery Place in Robins, Iowa where she grew the property’s occupancy from opening and through subsequent additions.
“Sarah’s passion for seniors shines every day. I have seen the tremendous support and education she is able to provide potential residents and families,” recalled Sadie Kuennen, Jaybird Senior Living Sales Specialist. “Along with that, she goes above and beyond to ensure current residents are happy.” In her nearly eight years of assisting seniors and their loved ones in finding placement within our eastern Iowa properties, Sarah has honed her skills as not only a salesperson, but as a friend and advocate to her team members, referral sources, residents, and their family members. This focus on not only key performance indicators and conversions,
but care and consideration, has yielded hundreds of move-ins in this time.
Meg Harper, Director of Marketing & Brand Management for Jaybird Senior Living shared, “I have always admired Sarah’s passion for the people she serves and the community she represents. In addition to being a skilled sales and marketing professional, she is also an exceptional person. She never falters in accepting new challenges, is quick to celebrate the role and value of each member of her team, and excels in her creativity with outreach and events.” Sarah’s occupancy is consistently at or above budget and her drive to try new ideas to make her communities the best fit for seniors is unmatched. We are incredibly proud to have Sarah in our organization and as a sales leader for Prairie Hills of Independence.
Prairie Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, is located at 505 Enterprise Dr. SW, Independence, IA. If you are considering senior living and are looking for a great community to reside, please contact Community Relations Coordinator, Sarah Zimmerman at 319-334-8659 or email at welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com and schedule a tour today!