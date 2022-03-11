INDEPENDENCE – Looking for an exciting new exercise class with a Latin beat?
Earlier this year Brenda Liddle, the Music and Art teacher for St John Elementary School, began offering introductory classes in Zumba.
“I started playing the game on XBox because I saw a snippet of what the class was on the TV show ‘Biggest Loser’,” said Liddle. “I have always loved dance, and I needed an outlet to do it! Zumba is my favorite type of exercise!”
Zumba was created in the 1990s by an aerobics instructor in Cali, Colombia. The music used in Zumba classes based on are four basic Latin music rhythms: salsa, reggaeton, merengue, and cumbia. He later found partners to create a series of fitness videos. The name came from the dance style ‘rumba’ but with the letter ‘z’ in honor of the fictional character Zorro.
Liddle is a certified Zumba instructor and is offering classes from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Monday nights in the Multipurpose room at St John School. Cost to attend is a suggested donation is $5 a class, but a punch card can be acquired for six classes for a $20 donation. A portion of the donation will go to the school.
“In our Zumba class, moving is key,” said Liddle. “If you are moving, you are participating perfectly! Like I always say, ‘there are no wrong answers in Zumba.’ Typically, it takes 3-5 classes to fully understand all the cueing and most of the moves. Each instructor does have their own style. I really value that I watch my knees and ankles because those are easy for me to injure, so my choreography is very safe and fun!”
Liddle invites anyone from Third Grade to 108 years old to try it.
“Zumba is a great addition to anyone’s exercise routine,” said class member Monica House. “Miss Liddle makes it fun, the music is enjoyable, and it gets me moving more.”
To learn more contact Liddle at liddleb@sjs.pvt.k12.ia.us.
