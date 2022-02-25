To the Editor:
In response to the women who wrote about the January 6th insurrectionists they so incorrectly referred to as “patriots”.
These people attempted to overthrow our government and kill our democracy, but even if you can’t understand these concepts, we all saw, live, how they attacked Capitol Police with weapons they brought along, including flagpoles with our flag attached. We saw them assault, vandalize, steal, and desecrate our Capitol. Since when are these crimes patriotic?
I also find it interesting that you think the jail and prison conditions are suddenly horrendous just for these criminals. Have you been there?
Do you really think prison officials decided to back up sewers or cook inedible meals just for these certain prisoners? That makes no sense. And if these conditions were already present, where was your concern for the prisoners already there? Could it possibly be because prison populations are disproportionately people of color and you have no concern for them?
I’m tired of people that can’t think for themselves and spread lies. You have been scammed and the longer you stick with the scam, the worse it gets. Just rip that festering scab off and start healing.
Eloise Dillavou
Independence