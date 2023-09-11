WEST DES MOINES – Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) voting delegates discussed and debated issues impacting Iowa farmers and rural communities during the two-day Iowa Farm Bureau Summer Policy Conference in West Des Moines this week. The policies shaped by 100 voting delegates provide the roadmap for the organization’s policy advocacy in 2024.
“Our unique grassroots policy development process has been in place for over a century and includes input from all 100 county Farm Bureaus who surface and prioritize issues throughout the year,” said Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “Members should be proud of their year-long effort to research, discuss and enact meaningful policy to move Iowa agriculture forward.”
Voting delegates discussed a variety of important state and national issues, including the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), flex fuel vehicles, and Iowa’s Grain Indemnity Fund, culminating in the established policies that will guide the organization in 2024. As Iowa’s largest general farm organization, members representing all sectors of Iowa agriculture, and every county in the state, shared personal examples to highlight the impacts of policies on their farms.
“The policies established during our Summer Policy Conference reflect the true grassroots nature of the organization, with active engagement, participation and input from members in each county, ensuring a strong and unified voice to support Iowa agriculture, farm families and their communities,” said Johnson.
IFBF’s Summer Policy Conference is the final step of the year-round grassroots policy process in each of the 100 county Farm Bureaus across the state and guides the organization’s policy direction for the upcoming year. National policies are subject to debate during American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) policy discussions, which will take place at the AFBF Annual Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 19-24, 2024.