JOHNSTON - Iowa PBS is excited to work with The Des Moines Register to bring Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary to Iowans across the state. The documentary will broadcast statewide on Iowa PBS Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. and will rebroadcast Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m.
"As an Iowan, I am excited to show Shift on Iowa PBS and have a broader audience view our documentary. It will be exciting to see it on a channel I grew up watching," said Kelsey Kremer, co-director of Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary. "For us, it was important to make something that does more than just tell the history of RAGBRAI, this is a story about the people on the ride and places along the route."
The Register's one-hour documentary follows the stories of three riders and two community leaders from a host town as the riders embark on the week-long journey across Iowa. The documentary looks into the life-changing experience that riders have, and how the ride can help people find themselves.
"It was an honor to work with Iowa PBS on Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary. Like RAGBRAI, Iowa PBS is a part of the fabric of Iowa and being able to celebrate that meant the world to us," said co-director Courtney Crowder.
To learn more about the documentary, visit desmoinesregister.com/ragbraidocumentary.
For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Susan Ramsey at 515.725.9703 or susan.ramsey@iowapbs.org.