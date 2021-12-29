The Iowa Raptors, a semi-pro soccer club out of Cedar Rapids, and management company BC Sports will bring “high quality” soccer instruction and leagues to Benton County through the creation of the Atkins Recreational Program starting in March.
“Atkins is a growing and family-heavy community,” Bobby Hurwitz, Secretary and Managing Partner for the Iowa Raptors said. “We want to give as many kids in Benton County the access to professional coaching at an affordable price. There’s a lot of interest in this area and we’re excited to grow the sport here.”
Hurwitz is a former professional player whose career led to Iowa and eventually laid his roots down in Atkins. He helped create the Iowa Raptors club, which plays at nearby Cedar Rapids Prairie High School with both its mens and womens team. Because of Atkins’ proximity to Cedar Rapids, the city of over 2,000 people seemed the best place to expand to. Atkins also has several soccer fields on the west side of town.
“A couple of former professionals, our entire teams and myself provide high-level instruction to kindergarten through high level they won’t get from other recreation leagues,” Hurwitz said. “There is a huge interest just in the Benton Community School District alone, which has 400+ kids at all levels.”
The program will begin in late March and host six week seasons in the winter, spring, summer and fall, the summer season open for high school athletes. Hurwtiz’s goal is to raise as much money through donations and sponsorships “as possible” to keep costs down for families. He is already speaking with several donors to help kickstart the first year of the Atkins Recreational Program.
“The more exciting part for me is providing this kind of instruction for these kids,” Hurwitz said. “Every kid who signs up will get free season tickets to Iowa Raptors summer games. They have the chance to see some of these players, who may go pro, play to give them a vision and pathway. We want them to stay interested in soccer.”
BC Sports also recently announced they have acquired seven acres of land in Atkins north of city hall. According to their website, the first phase of construction will be “multiple” four-unit townhouses with development to begin in 2022. The second phase will consist of a gym, commercial units and apartments on the second/third floors. Development of phase two is expected in 2023.
“We feel Atkins is the right place with the right connections to the Cedar Rapids area,” Hurwitz said. “The rate Atkins is growing at is incredible. Benton County really needs a gym and this is one way we can continue to build interest.”
For more information about the Iowa Raptors, check out iowaraptorsfc.com. For more information about BC Sports, check out bcstia.com.