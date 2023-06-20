Athletes from 33 Iowa teams participated in the 2023 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships, June 15-17, at Black Oak Clays, near Pella.
The course was set by Dave Koch, of Little Fox River Sporting Clays, in Missouri.
Carson Finney of the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars repeated as a three-time state champion for the men’s varsity division. The Ankeny Jaguars Shooting Sports team also took home first place varsity squad in sporting clays, while Megan Vos from the Oskaloosa Shooting Team won the Ladies Varsity Division. The PC Eagles won the Junior Varsity Squad Division. Find the complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/3722.
Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays
Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
Logan Sease, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
Carter Miller, AGWSR Cougars
Logan Bruxvoort, Pella Shooters Club
Will Reaman, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars
Carson Abrams, PC Eagles
Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays
Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team
Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles
Josey Ridley, Pella Shooters Club
Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club
Emma Adams, Oskaloosa Shooting Team
Samantha Kelchen, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports
Sporting Clays Varsity Squads
Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Iron Squad, 507 points
Pella Green Squad, 468 points
Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 466 points
PC Eagles, 462 points
Underwood Youth Trap Club, 458 points
Iowa’s SCTP teams will attend the last competition of the season, June 22-25, at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee, for the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championship.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.