Athletes from 33 Iowa teams participated in the 2023 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships, June 15-17, at Black Oak Clays, near Pella.

The course was set by Dave Koch, of Little Fox River Sporting Clays, in Missouri.

Carson Finney of the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars repeated as a three-time state champion for the men’s varsity division. The Ankeny Jaguars Shooting Sports team also took home first place varsity squad in sporting clays, while Megan Vos from the Oskaloosa Shooting Team won the Ladies Varsity Division. The PC Eagles won the Junior Varsity Squad Division. Find the complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/3722.

Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Logan Sease, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Carter Miller, AGWSR Cougars

Logan Bruxvoort, Pella Shooters Club

Will Reaman, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Carson Abrams, PC Eagles

Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team

Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles

Josey Ridley, Pella Shooters Club

Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club

Emma Adams, Oskaloosa Shooting Team

Samantha Kelchen, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports

Sporting Clays Varsity Squads

Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Iron Squad, 507 points

Pella Green Squad, 468 points

Oskaloosa Shooting Team, 466 points

PC Eagles, 462 points

Underwood Youth Trap Club, 458 points

Iowa’s SCTP teams will attend the last competition of the season, June 22-25, at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee, for the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championship.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.