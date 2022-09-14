AMES — Iowa State (5-5) took the loss in the in-state battle against UNI (5-5) by a score of 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25). Jaden Newsome improved her Iowa State career total assist ranking, as she tallied 13 in the matchup.
Newsome shifted to No. 14 in program history and holds 1,737 career assists. Eleanor Holthaus also added to her program ranking and ended the match with three total blocks to sit two away from the 14th-most in school history.
Sumner-Fredericksburg alumna Morgan Brandt got the start at setter and marked it with her first career ace in the second set to total the third ace of the frame.
Brandt also hit a career-high 23 assists.