DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair will be hosting a farm-to-fork brunch highlighting seasonal and local ingredients sourced from Iowa farmers and prepared by some of the state’s top chefs. The Choose Iowa Bunch, presented by Travel Iowa and Choose Iowa, will be a chance for Iowa State Fair guests to experience and learn about all things local – from meeting the farmers and enjoying the chef-crafted cuisine to listening to live music and hearing from experts about Iowa agriculture and the future of farming. This fine dining experience will feature Iowa ingredients in exclusive cocktails and a 3-course plated meal served by Iowa FFA students.
Choose Iowa Brunch – Presented by Travel Iowa and Choose Iowa
When: Sunday, August 20, 10 a.m. – noon
Where: Alliant Energy Landing – Iowa State Fair
Cost: $125 (space is limited)
- All proceeds will be donated to the Iowa FFA Foundation to support local food programming and the ProStart High School Culinary Arts Program
Menu:
1st Course:
Chef Jess Baldus, Piggyback Smokeshack, Taste & The Bakery, Osage
Grilled toast, sweet corn whipped chevre, anaheim & aronia berry jam, beef bacon, pickled sweet corn, arugula
2nd Course:
Chef Kevin Scharpf, Brazen Open Kitchen, Dubuque
Pork belly, fermented sweet corn hollandaise, smoked chimichurri, chichorons, pickled Fresno
3rd Course:
Chef Richard Byrd & Chef Sean Towley, Big Grove Brewery, Des Moines
Sweet corn cake, peach preserves, candied sungold tomatoes, summer corn and herb creme anglaise, maple bacon honeycomb
- Common ingredient: Iowa sweet corn
Cocktails/Mocktails
Mixologist: Carl Busch, Hotel Julien, Dubuque