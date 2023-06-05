AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Following are graduates from the local area:
Belle Plaine, IA
MaKenzie Mantz, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Danielle Montgomery, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies and International Agriculture
Keystone, IA
Lauren Price, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude
Newhall, IA
Jacob Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Vinton, IA
Jacob Gorton, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science and Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude
Madeline Moen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Walker, IA
Isaac Wiley, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Cum Laude
Watkins, IA
Madelyn Schadle, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Magna Cum Laude