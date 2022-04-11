Northeast Iowa – The Northeast IowaWORKS offices will soon host a virtual job fair to hire seasonal workers for the summer of 2022.
Taking place on April 14th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, the event will focus on the seasonal jobs openings in Waterloo, Dubuque, Decorah and Mason City. Employers from the local areas will be participating and summer openings include parks and rec, hospitality, child care construction and more. Teachers, students and others who have availability this summer are encouraged to attend.
“There’s never been a greater time to reenter the workforce, and this virtual seasonal job fair will help showcase the wide variety of summer positions available in Northeast Iowa,” said Jeremy Ritchie, IowaWORKS District Manager. “IowaWORKS stands ready to help any job seeker find the connection they need to get started.”
WHAT: IowaWORKS Virtual Seasonal Job Fair
WHEN: Thursday, April 14th from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
WHERE: Virtual/Online Registration Required: tinyurl.com/sfvjf
For more information on the event: 641-275-5827
IowaWORKS centers are a one-stop shop for career exploration and events, labor market information, and one-on-one assistance to help Iowans find their next career. View the full list of IowaWORKS centers here.