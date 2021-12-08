The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released their All-State football teams late last month with Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Union each receiving nods this season.
In Class 3A, Benton led nominations with three players selected after a 8-2 season and District championships for the Bobcats. Senior Jacob Brecht was named First Team All-State as a defensive back, recording 81.5 tackles (nine for loss) and two fumble recoveries. Benton sophomore Brennen Blegen was selected Second Team All-State as a offensive linemen, recording 33 tackles and helping the Bobcats put up 2199 rushing yards to finish eighth in Class 3A despite a shortened playoff run. Further testament to Benton’s defense came as senior defensive lineman Kyler Mahan was named to the Second Team alongside Blegen, recording 33.5 total tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss.
Center Point-Urbana struggled in district play to finish 2-7 on the season, but a bright spot for the Stormin’ Pointers came in senior offensive lineman Ethan Kress and he was recognized with a Third Team All-State selection. Kress finished the 2021 season with 52.5 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
In Class 2A, Union (3-6) was recognized with two All-Staters. Senior wide receiver Michael Niebergall was selected Third Team All-State after recording 898 yards on 57 receptions, scoring six touchdowns. Senior linebacker Dacoda Marvets was also given a Third Team All-State nod, recording 80.5 total tackles and a fumble recovery.