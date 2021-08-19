Coralee Bodeker, 19, of Vinton, never had to think twice about having fresh vegetables to eat. She grew up in the country, and her family had a garden.
“You just go outside and pick some tomatoes and peppers and have that for dinner,” she said.
Working this summer at the Old School Produce Partners (OSPP) urban garden as one of two garden managers, Bodeker learned that many people don’t have access to fresh produce.
“I started to realize that getting fresh fruit and fresh produce is expensive if you want to get it,” Bodeker said. “I think it’s kind of cool that people can get this locally grown, fresh produce.”
This is the third year Old School Produce Partners has managed a one-acre urban donation garden at 811 D Avenue (between the Benton County Service Center and Benton County Transportation buildings).
The nonprofit grows fresh produce for 11 Benton and Iowa county food pantries on what used to be a football field. This year’s production goal is impressive: donate 11,000 to 12,000 pounds of locally grown produce to area residents in need.
Grant-funded Garden Managers
Although volunteers have done much of the garden work, Bodeker and Lydia Radeke, 19, of Vinton, both worked 450 hours through an AmeriCorps 4-H Environmental Education grant.
From May through mid-August, they managed everything from planting to dealing with pests. Volunteers from various programs, including AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members putting in individual service hours, worked under the direction of the two garden managers.
Most late-summer mornings, you could find Bodeker and Radeke walking through the high tunnel checking pepper and tomato plants for vegetables ready to pick. Then they’d check which plants outdoors needed to be watered, weeded, and harvested. Then they’d clean up, weigh, and package up the produce for food pantry deliveries.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Benton County managed the AmeriCorps 4-H grant that funded their work.
“Both of them are very hardworking,” said the Extension’s director, Greg Walston. He is also OSPP’s board president. “There are many days they were here at 7:00 and worked until 11:00, then came back later in the afternoon and worked at night.”
The garden managers amazed him: just when he thought of something that needed to be handled at the site, the garden managers would beat him to it. “They take charge and get it done,” Walston said.
Urban Farm
If you’ve never seen an acre-sized garden, think mini-farm. There’s a hoop house to protect the more weather-sensitive plants such as green peppers and 125 tomato plants trellised standing 6- to 8-feet tall.
“I didn’t realize how many tomatoes are on one plant. They just keep going,” Radeke said.
“I think planting kohlrabi was one of the first things we did. And the tomatoes,” Radeke said. She’d never heard of kohlrabi before then. “I had no idea what it was.”
Outdoors, tidy rows 100- to 125-feet long are green with carrots, the second crop of kohlrabi, leeks, and hundreds of butternut and delicata squash.
Radeke learned that when it comes to gardening, there’s a lot of work to do. Plants can’t be left to survive on their own.
She was a one-handed gardener for a while after suffering a cut. The injury really didn’t slow her down. “Maybe just like a tiny bit. I still helped,” Radeke said. “It was a lot easier with two hands for sure, but I still worked with one.”
Her last day was August 14. Then she headed to Clarke University in Dubuque to study nursing. “My fingernails are finally clean now,” Radeke joked.
Bodeker will end her tenure today before starting her second year at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. She double majors in biology and environmental studies.
She hadn’t realized the extent of food insecurity in Benton County. “It doesn’t seem like we need that much, but there’s a lot of people that do,” Bodeker said. “At the food pantry, they would always take everything.”
Community Support
Monetary support has included grants from the Benton County Community Foundation and Vinton Community Foundation, money from Frontier Co-op Products in Norway and Clickstop in Urbana, and a riding lawnmower through Koop Sales and Service and Cedar Valley Bank.
“It’s kind of amazing how when we need money, it pops up,” Walston said.
And when there’s work to be done, volunteers turn up, too. With his garden managers going back to school, Walston knows that the community will step up.
“The most immediate need is labor to help us harvest. We’ve just got our onions harvested and processing. Next week is about 1,100 feet of potatoes,” Walston said.