Cedar Rapids, Iowa – September 28, 2021 – ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately October 4 — 8, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest.
The flights will be conducted in the Ames, Anita, Ankeny, Boone, Dysart, Gladbrook, Grinnell, Iowa Falls, Marengo, Marshalltown, Newton, Perry and Vinton areas. Iowa counties in the aerial patrol areas include Adair, Benton, Boone, Cass, Dallas, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Tama.
These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC) requirement for ITC Midwest’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives, and align with the company’s model for operational excellence. They include inspections of steel structures, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment. Crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards.
The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the time frame listed above.
# # #
About ITC Midwest
ITC Midwest LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company. ITC Midwest operates more than 6,600 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri, and holds utility status in Wisconsin. ITC Midwest is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and maintains regional operating facilities in Dubuque, Iowa City and Perry, Iowa; and Albert Lea and Lakefield, Minnesota. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.
Media Contact: Rod Pritchard (319-350-9255, rpritchard@itctransco.com)