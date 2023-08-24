VINTON — When it comes to summer weather, there’s pleasant, warm, hot and ridiculous.
Welcome to ridiculous.
The past week has been the hottest of the summer and in all likely one of the hottest on record for the area. But where does it fit in historically?
“There really aren’t any ‘official’ records in Vinton,” said Benton County EMS Director Scott Hansen, “but 1936 is where a lot of the records are from.”
Wednesday’s high in Vinton was 102 degrees and at times the heat index was in the neighborhood of 120, and while those numbers are not unusual in Iowa, the timing is different.
“The 1936 records, some others from 1988 were all set in July,” Hansen said. “It’s unusual to have this kind of heat in late August.”
The records for both Wednesday and Thursday were actually set in 1947. The good news is that relief is on the way and that by next week, the temperatures will be back to normal.
Stay tuned for winter.