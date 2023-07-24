Our Summer Reading Program continues as we celebrate Mad Scientist Week! We’ve got lots of STEM fun planned for our youngest patrons, included a DIY Sun Catcher, STEM Boats, and Pendulum Art!
We’ve got Toby Kid Entertainment coming with a family-friendly show for all ages, along with Act I of Benton County’s very own Mary Poppins!!!
We’re excited to add The Magic Treehouse Graphic Novels to our collection!
Stop in today, there is always something happening at the library!
Monday, July 24th
Open 9a-5p
10am Adult Coloring; materials provided
10am Ready, Set Build with Legos; for kids of all ages
1pm DIY Sun Catcher for kids of all ages
Tuesday, July 25th
Open 9a-5p
1pm Toby Kid Entertainment; fun for all ages!
Wednesday, July 26th
Open 9a-5p
All Day STEM Boats for pennies
10:30am Mary Poppins Storytime
Thursday, July 27th
Open 9a-6p
10:00am-11:00am: Tummy Time for children ages birth through 18 months
1pm ISU Extension
Friday, July 28th
Open 9a-4p
9a-Noon Free Coffee Fridays for adults
10am STEM Pendulum Art
Saturday, July 29th
Open 9a-Noon
Stop in for your next summer read!
Spotlight on Science Books
The Song of the Cell, by Siddhartha Mukherjee, 571.6 MUK
The Grand Design, by Stephen Hawking and Leonard Mlodinow, 530.142 HAW
We Have No Idea: A guide to the unknown universe, by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson, 523.1 CHA
There Was A Black Hole That Swallowed the Universe, by Chris Ferrie, E FER
Germy Science: The sick truth about getting sick (and staying healthy), by Edward Kay, JNF579.3 KAY
Everything Awesome about Space and Other Galactic Facts, by Mike Lowery, JNF523.1 LOW
Kate the Chemist: The awesome book of edible experiments for kids, by Kate Biberdorf, JNF 507.8 BIB