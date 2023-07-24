Our Summer Reading Program continues as we celebrate Mad Scientist Week! We’ve got lots of STEM fun planned for our youngest patrons, included a DIY Sun Catcher, STEM Boats, and Pendulum Art!

We’ve got Toby Kid Entertainment coming with a family-friendly show for all ages, along with Act I of Benton County’s very own Mary Poppins!!!

We’re excited to add The Magic Treehouse Graphic Novels to our collection!

Stop in today, there is always something happening at the library!

Monday, July 24th

Open 9a-5p

10am Adult Coloring; materials provided

10am Ready, Set Build with Legos; for kids of all ages

1pm DIY Sun Catcher for kids of all ages

Tuesday, July 25th

Open 9a-5p

1pm Toby Kid Entertainment; fun for all ages!

Wednesday, July 26th

Open 9a-5p

All Day STEM Boats for pennies

10:30am Mary Poppins Storytime

Thursday, July 27th

Open 9a-6p

10:00am-11:00am: Tummy Time for children ages birth through 18 months

1pm ISU Extension

Friday, July 28th

Open 9a-4p

9a-Noon Free Coffee Fridays for adults

10am STEM Pendulum Art

Saturday, July 29th

Open 9a-Noon

Stop in for your next summer read!

Spotlight on Science Books

The Song of the Cell, by Siddhartha Mukherjee, 571.6 MUK

The Grand Design, by Stephen Hawking and Leonard Mlodinow, 530.142 HAW

We Have No Idea: A guide to the unknown universe, by Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson, 523.1 CHA

There Was A Black Hole That Swallowed the Universe, by Chris Ferrie, E FER

Germy Science: The sick truth about getting sick (and staying healthy), by Edward Kay, JNF579.3 KAY

Everything Awesome about Space and Other Galactic Facts, by Mike Lowery, JNF523.1 LOW

Kate the Chemist: The awesome book of edible experiments for kids, by Kate Biberdorf, JNF 507.8 BIB

