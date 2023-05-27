JESUP – Wednesday, May 24, 2023: The Jesup Baseball team opened their 2023 season on Wednesday with a single game against conference foe Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1).
Jesup scored 3 times in the bottom of the 3rd inning and hold on for the 3-2 win.
Jack (of all trades) Miller was on the mound for the J-Hawks and the junior pitcher went 7 innings and surrendered just 2 hits, striking out an impressive 14 batters. Gave up 2 runs, but none of those were earned.
Defensively a little rough start for the J-Hawks as they committed 6 errors behind Miller.
Offensively the J-Hawks collected 6 total hits. Senior Brevin Dahl went 1 for 3 and junior Cale Schissel added a hit in 3 at-bats. Junior backstop Kile Bucknell singled in a run and sophomore outfielder Ryan Treptow knocked in a run on a single. Miller also had an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fred 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2
Jesup 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
OELWEIN – Thursday, May 25, 2023: Jesup’s slow start offensively turned up a notch on Thursday when they scored 4 runs in the very first inning en route to an 8-4 win over the Oelwein Huskies (2-2).
Senior Brevin Dahl took the ball for the J-Hawks and went 6 and 1/3 innings giving up 7 hits and 3 earned runs. Dahl struck out 5 and walked 2 (2 HBP).
Cale Schissel led the J-Hawks offensively with 3 hits and 2 RBI. Kyle Bucknell added a single and a run knocked in, while Freshman Tyce Larson singled in two runs. Dahl added a double.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 4 0 1 3 0 0 0 8
Oelwein 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 4
The J-Hawks are 2-0 on the young season and hosted the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (1-1) on Friday.