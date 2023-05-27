JESUP – Wednesday, May 24, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team has opened their 2023 season hosting the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (2-0) on Wednesday and Jesup falls by the score of 2-0.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s freshman pitcher Addi Murray held the J-Hawks to just 1 hit and shutout the J-Hawks.
The lone hit came off the bat of senior shortstop Caelor Wymore.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fred 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
OELWEIN – Thursday, May 25, 2023: On Thursday the girls were right back at it traveling to Oelwein (1-2).
The bats were livelier in this battle as the J-Hawks scored 7 runs and shutout the Huskies 7-0. Jesup scored 3 times in the bottom of the first to take an early lead.
Junior Klair Kite went 7 innings, scattering just 5 hits and striking out 3 getting the win.
Senior Rylynn Delagardelle had 3 hits and drove in a run. Freshman backstop Hayden Kresser went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Eighth-grader Peyton Weber drove in 3 runs on 2 hits while freshman Sara Mead had two hits. Senior Laney Pilcher singled and drove in a run and Wymore singled in a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 7
Oelwein 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup is 1-1 on the season and was back in action on Friday night when they hosted the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (0-1). Saturday the girls will host the Jesup Softball Classic. 10 teams will be in attendance.