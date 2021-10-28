Jack-O'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
½ c uncooked long grain white rice
1 c water
4-6 orange bell peppers (or any color you want)
2 cans tomato sauce (8 oz each)
1 tbl Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp onion powder
salt and pepper, to taste
1 tsp Italian seasoning
Directions:
This made enough filling for 4 peppers. The number of peppers you’ll be able to stuff depends on the size of the peppers.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Place the rice and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and cook for 20 minutes. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the beef until evenly browned.
Wash the peppers, and cut jack-o’-lantern faces into the peppers with a sharp paring knife. Slice off the tops of the peppers. Scoop out the seeds and cores.
In a bowl, mix the browned beef, cooked rice, 1 can tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Spoon an equal amount of the mixture into each hollowed pepper.
Mix the remaining tomato sauce and Italian seasoning in a bowl.
Pour over the stuffed peppers.
Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, basting with sauce every 15 minutes, until the peppers are tender.