VINTON-James “Jim” Arthur Morrison, 68, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Private family services will be held at Jim’s hometown in Indiana.
Jim was born June 21, 1953 in Oaktown, IN, the son of James Robert and Doris (Douthitt) Morrison. Jim was baptized at the Oaktown Christian Church giving him the foundation for a strong and deep faith. He attended Oaktown Schools, graduating from North Knox High School. Jim also attended Vincennes University, Vincennes, IN.
Jim’s career as a newspaper person took him to the states of Indiana, Ohio and Iowa where he held positions of editor, reporter and photographer, retiring in January 2020.
Racing was Jim’s greatest passion. He attended the Indianapolis 500 for 44 years, making friends with many drivers. He also enjoyed dirt track racing and attended most of the local races in the Vinton area. Jim also loved playing Santa and bringing joy to the young and old.
Jim is survived by his brother, Steve Morrison; and sister, Ruth Fisher.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carl Morrison.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Jim and his family. Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.