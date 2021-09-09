FAIRBANK – James P. Shields, 84, of rural Fairbank, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation was 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for memorial Mass intentions. Masks are encouraged but optional by personal preference. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Jim was born March 26, 1937, in Oelwein, IA, the son of John Bernard Shields and Magdalene (Phillips) Shields. He grew up on the family farm south of Fairbank, seeing it achieve both Century and Heritage Farm status. In 1955, Jim graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank. On May 12, 1962, Jim and Gladie (Kerkove) were married at St. Athanasius in Jesup. Jim worked 42 years at Donaldson Company in Oelwein as foreman of the Press Department, obtaining five US Patents for the company. He also farmed, raised and sold Christmas trees, asparagus and raspberries. Jim loved keeping busy and was happiest in nature or working on projects in his shop.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gladie of Fairbank; two daughters, Nancy (Rob) Levis of Vinton and Shari (Stuart) Wood of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Robert Levis, Johnathan (Kristin) Levis, Ryan Levis, Emily Levis and Miles Wood; four brothers, John Shields of Oelwein, Justin Shields of Cedar Rapids, Maurice (Diane) Shields and Robert Shields of Fairbank; three sisters, Mary (Norman) Berg and Margaret (Joe) McAllister of Florida, Maureen (Roger) White of Cedar Falls,; and sister-in-law, Kathie Shields of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Joseph, Jerald, Stephen and Michael Shields; and sister Madonna Junker.