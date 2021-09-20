Janet Appleton

Janet Ann Appleton, 70, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet guests from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, officiated by certified celebrant Amy Hart. A reception in Janet’s honor will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and socially distance. Private burial will take place at Westview Cemetery, LaPorte City, Iowa, at a later date.
Janet was born August 16, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin Arthur and Nadine Marie (Boldt) Krug. She graduated from LaPorte City High School (now called Union High School) and went on to earn her LPN degree from St. Luke’s Nursing School in Cedar Rapids. Janet was united in marriage to Jerry Appleton on November 6, 1971, in Mt. Auburn, Iowa.
After earning her LPN, Janet worked at several facilities during her nearly 40-year career, including: Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Principal Financial Insurance, UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital, and finally Physician’s Clinic of Iowa (PCI), where she retired in 2016. While working at PCI, Janet was proud to receive the Star Award for employee excellence.
Janet enjoyed traveling and reading, especially drama mysteries and crime novels. She loved to try her hand at cross-stitch and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was especially proud of their World Series Win in 2016. Janet also enjoyed going to auctions and crocheting.
Janet is survived by her husband, Jerry Appleton of Fairfax; brother Jerry (JoEllen) Krug of Mt. Auburn; niece Pamela (Wade) Helfer and their children of Ames; nephew Brian (Tina) Krug and their children of Adel; sisters-in-law Penny (Butch) Dodd of LaPorte City, Deb (Tom) Heffernan of Jesup, Janet R. Appleton of Marion, and Deb Weber of Dunkerton; brother-in-law Scott (Lisa) Appleton of LaPorte City; nephew, Matt (Emily) Appleton and their children, Mt. Vernon, Iowa; niece, Dawn (Greg) Willemsen and their children, Monroe, Iowa; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law Allen, Kent, and Martin Appleton; and many special pet companions over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet’s name may be directed to the Especially For You Race or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Please share a memory of Janet at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.