You matter … pass it on, become a mentor! Every January, the mentoring movement unites in celebration of National Mentoring Month and uses the power of our collective voice to recruit new mentors for students, and drive meaningful change for young people. This month-long celebration of mentoring is full of exciting opportunities to grow the movement and raise awareness about the power of relationships.
The Mustang Mentoring school-based program for students Kindergarten – 8th grade through the Independence Schools is growing strong. We will be celebrating mentoring month this year with the High School speech team, and hearing some of their contest selections and maybe participating in a little improv too!
We are always in need of adult mentors to meet with students every week at school. It’s only an hour, and all you have to do is take the time to read, play a game, or just visit with a student to make a difference in their day. Contact Val Maximovich, Mentor Coordinator, 319-332-0626 or email vmaximovich@indeek12.org