A recent on-line search found that there are more than 8,000+ different price guides available for antiques and collectibles. Some are specific to a certain category—advertising, bottles, clocks, coins, Depression glass and dolls to fishing lures, jewelry, marbles, porcelain, and toy trains. Others, like Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide, Schroeder’s Antiques Price Guide, or Warman’s Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide have been published for years and contain a general index for dozens of different fields of interest including Civil War collectibles to quilting. Another area of collecting supported by multiple price guides is tools. A tool is defined as a device or implement, especially one held in the hand, used for a particular function. With that definition in mind, consider rope machines and wire measuring devices.
In the late 1800s into the early 1900s there were several different rope machines on the market. Some were made primarily of wood (Ideal Rope Machine made in Madison, Minnesota), others were small cast iron devices (Wizard Rope Machine made in Detroit, Michigan), while still additional examples contain patent information along with a date and/or a location (Figures 1-5). They did vary in size, the Wonder Rope Maker is considerably larger than most that I have seen and the few I have watched sell have each brought several hundred dollars (Figure 6). Many of these were cast, so breakage was and is a concern that impacts condition and price.
Rope machines are not exactly common, but one that is often seen is the New Era Rope Machine. Typically, New Era examples have a 1911 patent date and originally came with a small cast hand tool to help keep threads straight as rope was created (Figure 7). New Era machines often included a location—Minneapolis, Minnesota or Fairfield, Iowa. Appraisal sites contain a number of sold examples, with most bringing anywhere from $200-$300 if they are in good condition. Of course my wife, who is from Pulaski, Iowa, would argue that anything with a connection to the Hawkeye state is more valuable so I had better note that the one marked “Fairfield, Iowa” is more valuable (Figure 8).
Similar to a rope machine is the wire measuring device and the John Waldman “Improved Wire Measuring Machine” is a good example (Figure 9). Originally the measuring machine came with a spool holder and “winder” on the other side—the measuring device in the middle of the three is remarkably accurate. Checking sold prices, many have recently changed hands with most in the $125-$200 range based on condition.
It is worthwhile to consider value and who would collect a rope machine or a wire measuring device. Antique tools that can be described with terms, such as, “action,” “gears,” “levers,” “mechanical,” or “movement” have a following. I have a good friend who is an engineer and enjoys collecting; he “sees” things differently and appreciates mechanical devices. Beyond that, consider personal connections to items, an item’s history or where and when the item was acquired. I have fond memories, for instance, of a cast iron Case Eagle bank that my dad and I purchased in Blockton, Iowa some thirty years ago. When I see that item, I think of my dad and the blizzard that occurred during the sale—returning to the farm in Fairfax, Missouri was an adventure and adding danger to the mix always helps to make memories. Another good example is a Red Wind crock that I got in high school. It is a nice piece but there is nothing special about it other than the fact that when I was ascending the steps after finding the crock in a root cellar at a farmstead near Westboro, Missouri a black snake fell on my shoulders. The snake did not survive; the crock is still with me.
In this case it really comes down to who would want a rope machine or wire measuring device? Perhaps we should ask who would not want a rope machine or wire measuring device? Both are easy to display and are great conversation pieces. I expect to see a spike in prices for both after this column.