JESUP – Over the last two years, we have provided frequent updates about the Jesup Community School District’s facility planning process. Most recently, in the December district newsletter, we shared that the community-based Facilities Advisory Committee had presented their proposed plan to the school board. Just before the holidays, the school board officially called the election, which will take place on March 1, 2022.
The March vote is the next step in a facility planning process that began in 2019 when the district convened the committee to develop a five-year plan designed to be implemented in phases. The first phase, which has been completed, included resolving some exterior ADA issues, paving the student lot, and HVAC upgrades. All projects were paid for using existing funds with no new impact to taxpayers.
The next phase of the plan focuses on adding to and improving a variety of learning environments in the middle and high school, including:
• Adding and improving classrooms, art rooms, and collaboration areas in the middle and high school
• General overall updates and improvements to the oldest part of the high school
• Addressing ADA and accessibility issues overall
• Creating safe and secure high school entrance and office
• Adding a new auditorium & music spaces
• Relocating and improving the career and technical education classrooms
• Renovating the gym and wrestling room
• Upgrading softball and baseball fields
• Repurposing existing industrial technology building for district maintenance
This plan will cost around $20 million dollars. Because Jesup’s school board have been careful stewards of both taxpayer and state revenue streams, the district can address facility needs without raising taxes.
To fund this plan, the school board has identified two primary funding sources:
• A general obligation bond, which will not exceed $13.9 million, that must be approved by voters. It will not increase property taxes.
• The Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (also known as SAVE/one-percent sales tax) fund. This will also not impact voters’ property taxes.
The ability to address facility needs and create more efficient, safe, and flexible teaching and learning spaces at no additional cost to taxpayers is a fortunate position to be in.
Over the next few weeks leading up to the election, you will be receiving more information about the plan. Please ask questions. This is your school, your kids, your future. Take the time listen, learn and vote.
All registered voters in the district are eligible to vote. You can vote two ways:
• Vote early at either the Buchanan or Black Hawk County Courthouse Monday Feb. 28.
• Vote on March 1, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Hawk County residents will vote at City Hall, 101 First Street in Raymond and Buchanan County residents will vote at City Hall, 791 Sixth Street in Jesup.