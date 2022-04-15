JESUP – The Jesup FFA plant sale will be held 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, April 30 and 12 Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
The will be offering a variety of veggies (e.g. bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, kohlrabi, etc.), plants (e.g. butterfly weed, snap dragons, coleus, nemesia, etc.), and hanging baskets with a variety of flowers.
Payments may be made by cash or local check.
The location of the sale is at the greenhouse on the north side of the Jesup School. Watch for signs on Sixth Street.
See more information and photos about the program on the “Jesup Ag Education & FFA Chapter” Facebook page.