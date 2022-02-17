JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted the quarterfinal round on Tuesday night, welcoming Columbus Catholic (9-14).
Maybe not-so-welcoming, the J-Hawks jumped all over the Sailors early and often turning a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a 16-point halftime lead, en route to a 58-31 win.
Junior Laney Pilcher paced the way for the J-Hawks, scoring 20 points and corralling 8 rebounds. Senior Alexis Larson with a nice game, dropping in 13 points and 3 for 4 from long range.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Pilcher (jr) 20 8 5 6 1
A. Larson (sr) 13 2 1 1 0
A. Treptow (sr) 6 3 3 2 0
J. Lange (sr) 4 2 3 0 0
A. Boulden (so) 3 4 1 0 0
P. Youngblut (fr) 1 0 0 0 0
P. Bose (fr) 5 3 0 2 0
O. Nesbit (fr) 6 4 1 2 1
S. Youngblut (jr) 0 1 1 1 0
K. Clark (so) 0 1 0 0 0
S. oungblut (fr) 0 1 0 0 0
K. Schutte (fr) 0 1 0 0 0
Jesup moves to 19-3 on the season and will host the Regional Semifinal game against Bellevue (14-8) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper and on bulletinjournal.com on Monday.