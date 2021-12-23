JESUP – Jesup residents and visitors are enjoying the festive holiday displays in the Land of Corn Park in central Jesup, thanks to Boy Scout Troop 95.
An idea to make angels and snowmen for the park came about in September and quickly moved forward in high gear. Alex Ruehlow, the industrial tech teacher at Jesup Community High school, helped scout classmates Dawson Roth, Alan Schaefer, and Hayden Miller cut out 20 candy canes, nine angels and four snowmen. Painting of the decorations took 10 nights with the efforts of leaders and scouts Kyle Troyer, Christa Leach, Justin and Cooper Renner, Mike Benson, Dawson Roth, and Hayden and Curt Miller.
When it was time for installation it required support from ALL the scouts and parents. The Troop leaders estimate well over 250 hours were expended for making, painting, decorating, and installing the displays. Special thanks go to Dan Mount for his carpentry skills on the manger, and to Girl Scout Troop 21 for building some awesome wreaths. The scouts hope that decorating the Land of Corn Park puts big smiles on the citizens of Jesup and everyone that views the displays.