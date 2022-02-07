Down a little-used hallway here at 108 East 5th Street there is a door that opens into an office; an office that’s been unoccupied for the last two years. For the most part it has been untouched since then, which is as it should be. It was Jim Morrison’s office.
We lost a member of the journalism family last week when Jim passed away at the Vinton Lutheran Home at the age of 68. I never really got to know Jim that well until the last year or so of his career when I started writing for Vinton Today. We’d end covering things at the same time. He was charming and outgoing with strong convictions and a clever sense of humor; all of which as handy when you consider the fact that one Jim’s greatest joys was to portray Santa Claus, which he was probably born to do.
While this might sound a little strange to say about someone who was only four years older than me, but Jim was very much an old soul; a throwback to another era. When he was on assignment you would find him in nattily dress in shirt and tie, perfectly positioned hat, camera and notebook in hand like a character out of a 1940s newspaper movie.
But others knew Jim far better than I did. So we asked his friend and former Vinton Newspapers sports editor, Morgan McMullen, for his thoughts.
“Jim Morrison was a good mentor. For over a decade, he invited us all to ask him about any stories happening in the community. He’d respond — in his trademark midwestern charm, his steady cadence, and his remarkable eye for detail — in ways that spoke to the residents of Vinton and the surrounding areas. Whether those conversations were serious as the flood preparations on the banks of the Cedar River over the years, or as excitable as his love for vintage baseball and auto racing memories, his enthusiasm for storytelling and helping others always came first.
“Jim Morrison was a good friend. He always made time to listen and thoughtfully respond. He always volunteered his time for the betterment of the community and for the individuals within it. He is, for a lot of kids and young adults in the area, literally the embodiment of Santa Claus.
“But most of all, Jim Morrison was a good man. He lived to give credit to others when it was due. He spotlighted the accomplishments of Benton County’s youth for 11 years, creating the living scrapbook of countless families, and those families’ ancestors and successors. He was selfless and kind. And he will never be forgotten by anyone whose life he touched.”
It is strange to look into that office now. I was in there a few times over the years, and while some of his things were moved his room at the Lutheran Home, much of it was still where I remembered it the last time I was there. The awards plaques, the pictures from his years of his first love – auto racing — some memorabilia of his beloved New York Yankees, and even a framed edition of his fellow Indiana native John Mellencamp’s album, American Fool.
It was sad to think that the man who originally placed those items in the that office was no longer with us. But it made me smile to think of a life well-lived.
Farewell, friend…