VINTON: Joan C. Hahn, age 86, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her rural Vinton Home.
Joan was born on August 8, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Arnold and Dora (Cruzan) Steger. She was a 1954 graduate of Immaculate Conception Accademy in Dubuque and a 1957 graduate of St. Anthony’s Hospital School of Nursing. Joan was united in marriage to George Hahn on October 4, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Joan worked as a registered nurse for 2 years and then stayed home to raise her 6 children. George and Joan moved to Vinton in 1978, and she worked at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School as a classroom aid for 16 years.
Joan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and the Altar & Rosary Society. Joan was an avid reader, and traveler, and was a great cook.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, George; 6 children, Kay Spratt of Waterloo, Beth (James) Joslin of Raleigh, NC, Maureen Hahn of Austin, TX, Nancy (Gary) Rash of Buffalo Gap, TX, Doug (Colene) Hahn of West Des Moines, Suzanne (Chris) Schumacher of Ballwin, MO; 10 grandchildren, Chris (Sydney) Spratt, Katie Spratt, Amy (Justin) Reuter, Ryan Rash, Madeline Joslin, Cole Hahn, Nick Schumacher, Claire Hahn Aaron Schumacher, Ben Schumacher 5 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joyce Steger, and Dorothy and John Enright, Madonna and Bill Glasz, and Bonnie Hahn; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bob Steger; son-in-law Willis Spratt; brothers, and sisters-in-law, Jim and Mary Ann Hahn, Vince and Regina Hahn, Donald Hahn, Dolores Hahn, Margaret and Wayne Harksen, Clarice and Charles Goodall, Monica and Howard Green, Rita and George Claeys, and Bernadette and Joe Wisor.
