LINCOLN, Neb. – John C. Nickel, of Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Independence, Iowa, passed away recently in his sleep.
John, was born May 6, 1941 in Burt, Iowa, the eldest child of John L. and Karyl M. Nickel. He is survived by a brother, Robert Nickel (Catherine) of Lincoln, and a sister Mary Kay Freeman (James) of White Hall, Ark.
John served as a jet mechanic in the United States Air Force in the early 1960s. Upon returning to civilian life he moved to Marion, Iowa where he worked in building construction. After a move to Independence, he worked as a rural mail carrier. While living in Independence he worked at the local airport where he also loved flying his plane.
After retirement, John moved to Kingman, Ariz. for several years prior to relocating to Lincoln.
A Celebration of his life is planned for May in Lincoln.