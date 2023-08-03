VINTON: John Thomas Gualtier, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home in Vinton with his wife Jill by his side.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the George G. Luckey American Legion Post #57 in Vinton. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM with military rites conducted by the George G. Luckey American Legion, and Iowa Military Honors. Private family burial will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to the family at 511 W. 16th St., Vinton, IA 52349.
John was born on October 4, 1925 in Wellsville, OH, the son of Adrian E. and Olive G. (Headley) Gualtier. John served his Country in the United States Army as a combat medic during World War II, where he earned a bronze star and a purple heart. He served in France, Austria and Germany. John later re-enlisted and served stateside during the Korean War.
On February 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Marion Gualtier. Following Marion’s passing in 2002, John was united in marriage to Jill Blank-Gualtier on July 14, 2004. John worked as a carpenter and volunteered at the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City for over 50 years. He formed a special bond with the P.T.S.D group he formed through the hospital. He was a proud member of the George G. Luckey American Legion Post #57, the 40 & 8, AMVETS, V.F.W. and the Order of the Purple Heart.
Survivors include his wife Jill of Vinton; son, Ted Gualtier of Denver, CO; and his niece Francene Taylor of Havelock, NC
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Marion; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com