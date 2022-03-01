ROWLEY – John L. “Jack” Evers, 84, of Independence, Iowa, formally of Rowley, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding and Rev. Mr. Timothy Post co-celebrating. Burial will be held at Castle Grove Catholic Cemetery in Monticello. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Jack was born on June 14, 1937, in Hopkinton, the son of Michael and Myrtle (Leonard) Evers. In his early years, his family moved throughout eastern Iowa and settled in Winthrop in 1950. There Jack attended Winthrop High School and graduated in 1955. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army until 1962. Upon his return to Iowa, he continued farming in Winthrop, until the family purchased a farm in Rowley. He later purchased and took over all the operations of the farm in 1988.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including John (Linda) Evers of Independence.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Myrtle Evers; a brother, Donald Evers; and two sisters, Kathleen Postel and Mildred Gilmore.
