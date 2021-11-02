INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Senator Craig Johnson, R-Independence, announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 67.
“I have enjoyed my time in the Iowa Senate delivering conservative results for Iowa like tax relief, reducing the size of government, balancing the budget, and supporting law enforcement,” said Johnson. “I will take those same priorities to the Iowa House to make Iowa the best state in the county.”
Johnson’s announcement comes after the approval of new legislative maps placing him in the same district as fellow Senator Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan. Johnson is a formidable campaigner, defeating incumbent Brian Schoenjahn in 2016 by 20 percent. In 2020 he defeated challenger Pam Egli by more than 22 percent.
Johnson has served in the Iowa Senate since getting elected in 2016. He currently serves as the Chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriation Subcommittee. Johnson also serves on the Appropriations, Commerce, Education, Human Resources, Judiciary and State Government Committees.