VINTON -- Join us for the Bacon Buddies® Show at the Benton County Fair!
WHO: Persons with an intellectual and/or developmental disability age of 8 years and older are eligible. Each participant will be paired with one-two youth mentors and a pig.
WHAT: Bacon Buddies® participants will have the opportunity to experience showing a pig. The judge will assess how the mentors, participant and pig work together as a cohesive unit. All participants will receive a goodie bag and t-shirt.
WHEN: Friday, June 23rd at 3 PM
Arrival: 1:30 PM
Timeline: 1:30 PM Buddies Informational Meeting & T-shirt distribution (time subject to change due to 4H/FFA Showtime ending
1:50 PM Group Picture for Mentors & Participants
2:40 PM Snack & Drinks
3 PM Bacon Buddies® Swine Show
WHERE: Benton County Fair Swine Arena
SHOW ATTIRE: Closed toe shoes, long pants, Bacon Buddies® T-shirt & a positive attitude!
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: June 1st, 2023
PLEASE NOTE: There are a variety of activities, lights and sounds at the Benton County and in the Swine Barn. Please bring any calming or auditory devices necessary to enhance this opportunity for your participant.
Parents and/or guests are encouraged to watch the show from the bleachers but will not be allowed in the show ring during the Show. It is my goal to accommodate as best as possible.
QUESTIONS? Please email: Nichole McKenna jnmckenna@hotmail.com phone: 319-361-5895
Please see next pages for required consent and registration form for participants of this year's Bacon Buddies® event. Parent/guardian is also required to complete liability waiver given.