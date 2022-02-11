JESUP – Joshua A. Vandenburg, 41 years old, of Jesup, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center, Des Moines.
Celebration of Life Services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, with Rev. Dawn Person officiating. Burial was at the Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Pallbearers were Kristopher Vandenburg, Michael Vandenburg, Jason Vandenburg, Kevin Priebe, Mark Priebe, Jr., Kolin Korsi, Tyler Ball, and Andy Koob. Special Honors were conducted by the Buchanan County Fire and EMS Honor Guard.
Visitation was 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Thursday, at the church.
Joshua Allan Vandenburg was born Feb. 26, 1980, in Fort Dodge, the son of Michael Ray Vandenburg and Leslee Jane (Beck) Vandenburg. Josh attended Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi, where he participated in football, track, and choir; and graduated with the class of 1999.
On March 16, 2002, he was united in marriage to Kristine Ann Priebe at The Wedding Chapel in Elizabeth, Ill. They made their home in Hazleton for a short time, where Josh was a volunteer firefighter and a certified EMT-B. They eventually moved to Jesup, to raise their children.
Josh had a gift to “figure things out,” which led him to becoming a self-taught network engineer. He worked at Independence Light and Power as the Telecom Manager and he started two of his own businesses, Vandenburg Network Services and VBurg Custom Knives.
Josh is survived by his loving wife, Kristi Vandenburg of Jesup; one daughter, Briana Vandenburg of Independence; one son, Kristopher Vandenburg of Jesup; his father and mother, Michael and Leslee Vandenburg of Manchester; one brother, Jason (Amber) Vandenburg of Jesup; two sisters: Celina (Robert) Johnson of Jay, Okla. and Shannon (Daniel) Walderbach of Des Moines; paternal grandfather, and Gerald Vandenburg of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Barker of Dyersville; two brothers-in-law: Kevin Priebe of Luxenburg, Iowa and Mark (Amanda) Priebe, Jr. of Guttenberg; and one sister-in-law, Renee (Loren) Priem, of Highland Ranch, Colo. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog Ava.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward Kenneth Beck and Elsie Pearl (Miron) Beck; and his paternal grandma Betty Alice Vandenburg.
Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family for a scholarship fund established in Josh’s name. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.