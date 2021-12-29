VINTON – A joyride last week has partially shut down an area trail and caused a major headache for the people who take care of it.
The east bridge of the Old Creamery Nature Trail was heavily damaged last week after a vehicle smashed into the south bridge railing and tumbled into the creek. Early Tuesday, Benton County Conservation director Shelby Williams and BCC board member Randy Scheel were out at the site to pick up debris and Williams said the damage may be worse than initially thought.
“We’re hoping to be able to get a temporary railing put up next week,” she said, “but we may have to end up replacing the bridge itself. There was quite a bit of damage to the underside as well, but we will be able to make it safe enough for people to walk, bike and cross-country ski.”
A vehicle apparently turned onto the trail off 22nd Avenue, then proceeded east bound about two miles down the trail, where it crashed into the bridge, ending up in stream below.
“It is unbelievably dangerous to be driving on the Trail,” Williams said. “Even at 15 or 20 miles and hour it would far too difficult to stop in time to avoid a walker or biker. It’s not a road for cars.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Vinton Police Department.