VAN HORNE: June Ella Mae (Koehn) Eckhart, age 93, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at English Valley Care Center in North English, where she had been a resident since 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 21, 2022 at Salem United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Salem Cemetery, rural Van Horne. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time at the church.
June was born on June 20, 1928 in Okeene, OK, the daughter of Eli A. and Susanna (Theissen) Koehn. On July 7, 1946, June was united in marriage to Robert Eckhart in Mt. Auburn. The couple lived in Van Horne most of their married life. June worked at Gluessing Grocery, O’ Grady Chemical, Area Education Agency and finally at Amana Refrigeration until her retirement.
She was an active member and former treasurer at Salem United Methodist Church. June loved to bowl, and enjoyed membership in the Van Horne American Legion Auxiliary for many years.
She is survived by her son David Eckhart of North English; 3 sisters, Sylvia Merchant, Juanita “Dolly” Krivanek, and Betty (John) Fowler, all of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2005; daughter-in-law Colleen Eckhart; and 4 brothers, Eldon, Bud, Les, and Chuck Koehn.
