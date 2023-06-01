The month of May was declared Mental Health Awareness Month and it has since come to pass.
Along with it is the language surrounding it.
Michelle Brown, Manager of Benton County’s only Rural Access Hub, says she was asked to update brochures for the community resource.
The update was the changing of one word for a new one. Instead of reading Mental Health, it is now coined Brain Health, one peek at their online presence also reflects this change.
Why is the language changing and why is this necessary?
The language surrounding brain health is not only due to the stigma of the words previously used to describe it, but largely because the words once used do not accurately reflect what is actually happening with the bodys’s most complex and misunderstood organ.
“The brain is an organ, it is not separate from the body, what affect’s the brain, affect’s the body.”
Does changing the language surrounding brain health promote progress in reducing the stigma and provide a reduction in symptoms from those who struggle to maintain a healthy brain?
Mental Health, Brain Health, it all comes down to just health. What were once classified as mental illnesses or personality disorders are being renamed and reclassified as metabolic disorders of the brain, implicating that the illness has physical consequences to our body.