VAN HORNE — Little Free Libraries are popping up in neighborhoods all across the US, including a new one in Van Horne City Park. Kaidee Tungesvik, as part of a school assignment, wrote a persuasive letter to the Mayor of Van Horne. In it, she asked for more fun activities to be added to the city park including a Ga Ga Ball Pit, a rock climbing wall, and a Little Free Library. She knew about the Little Free Libraries by seeing them in other communities while visiting her cousins and thought it was the perfect thing to add to her community. Pat Gorkow, the Mayor of Van Horne, responded with an invitation for Kaidee to attend a City Council meeting which she did and made her requests. The Ga Ga Ball Pit and rock climbing wall were added last summer and this summer, the Little Free Library has also been added to the city park, located at the SE corner on top of a stump from a tree that was destroyed after the Derecho in August 2020.
In 2009, in Hudson, Wisconsin, the first Little Free Library was installed as a tribute to a mom and teacher who loved to read. The idea is that people can take a book and/or leave a book at any time. In 2022, over 150,000 Little Free Libraries have been registered in 115 countries.
Once the request was made to the city council, the library board members decided to build it. Librarian Mechelle Lambert and her husband built the Little Free Library with supplies donated by Home Depot in Waterloo, Iowa.
Kaidee stated, “I had just gone on a walk and I was coming back home and walked by the park and noticed the Little Free Library and I was like, that can’t be. So I came back the next day and opened it and I was in shock because my name was inside it.” Kaidee will be entering 7th grade this fall and loves reading anything now, but reading wasn’t always easy for her. Kaidee said she struggled with learning to read but when she got it, she couldn’t stop reading to the point where she is reading so many books at the same time she gets the characters confused. Kaidee loves reading and has visited the Little Free Library nearly every day, both taking a book or two and leaving several behind for other readers.
Kaidee’s simple classroom assignment has turned into the addition of quite of few new activities in the Van Horne City Park. In just her three short years living in Van Horne she has made a lasting impact on the community. Kaidee says, “My friends and I have enjoyed the stuff in the park so much. It’s so awesome and makes me happy that I now have infinite books to read right here in the park. I never thought I would actually be able to do anything because I am just one person but here it is.” Kaidee is an example for anyone that you truly can make a difference in your community.