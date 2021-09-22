Karen Schmitz Carter of Hinkley, CA died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 27th, 2021
Karen Kay Carter was born on March 4th, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Mercy Hospital along with her twin Keith Schmitz. She was raised in Iowa where she attended Urbana School, graduating 1960 as Salutatorian of her class. She continued her education at UNI.
She moved to California in 1962 where she met her husband Jerry Carter, and they married on October 16, 1965 at St. Matthews in Cedar Rapids.
She spent all of her married life in southern California, where she and Jerry raised four children, Roger, Tracy, Deb, and Kenny. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was active in her church, doing marriage encounter, Eucharistic ministry, bereavement ministry and caring for the elderly. Her talents included cake decorating, knitting, and gardening, especially her roses. Sister reunions were pure joy, filled with many laughs and other things we can’t talk about. She always wore a hat and loved dressing up. She never met a stranger; she was a social butterfly and she loved spending time with friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Wilma Schmitz, sisters Mary Anne Carmody and Nancy Schmitz, Son-in-law Bob Wedo, Sister-in-law Sally Schmitz and brothers-in-law Mike Carmody, Terry Dunham and Jerome Fischer and nephew Michael Fischer.
Karen is now an angel in the outfield, for her beloved Angels baseball team.
Survivors include her husband Jerry of 55 years, children Roger Cantu, Tracy Wedo, Deb (and Clayton) Redwing and Ken (and Penny) Carter, sisters Judy (and Jim) Dolan, Joan (and Keith) Zieser, Linda (and Terry) Dunham, and twin brother Keith (and Nancy) Schmitz, sister-in-Law Susan Fischer, many nieces and nephews, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vigil Service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Urbana, IA on October 1st from 4p.m.-6p.m.
Funeral Mass at 10:3-a.m. October 2nd followed by a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Lunch to follow in the church basement.