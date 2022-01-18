May 3, 1963 — Jan. 16, 2022
LAMONT — Kathleen “Kathy” Adams, 58, of Lamont died Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022, with her husband holding her hand at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Kathleen Marie Schuhmacher was born May 3, 1963, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Rodney and Evelyn (Johnson) Schuhmacher. On Sept. 19, 1980, she was united in marriage to Leland Robert Adams at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. In 1981, she graduated from Starmont High School. Kathy then earned her CNA Degree from Hawkeye Community College. Over the years, she was employed at the Lutheran Home in Cedar Falls, Hardware Store in Strawberry Point and AMPI Retail Store, rural Arlington.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Stanley Union Church. Kathy enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles, trout fishing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband: Leland Adams of Lamont; two sons: Derek (Jennifer) Adams of Barrington, Illinois and Jordan (Abbie) Adams of Granger; five grandchildren: Duncan, Micaela, Easton, Taijen and Parker; mother: Evelyn Schuhmacher of Strawberry Point; six siblings: Peggy (Kim) Kramer of Lake City, Nancy (Mike) Shaw of Waterloo, Keith (Pam) Schuhmacher of Strawberry Point, Jane (Ray) Pope of Strawberry Point and Randy (Rose) Schuhmacher of Troy Mills; brother-in-law: Greg Lyons of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law: Sandra (Don) Clevenger of Strawberry Point; dog: Wrigley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister: Susan Lyons; and parents-in-law: Robert and Alice Adams.