HAZLETON — Kathryn Rhines, 77, of Hazleton passed away Monday Sept. 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday Sept. 20, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will then begin at noon. Interment will be in Union Cemetery at Aurora. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Kathryn Ann Rhines was born in Decorah on April 14, 1944 to parents Leo and Elsie (Junge) Domero. She attended schools at Sumner, Eldorado and North Fayette. On Nov. 21, 2000 she was united in marriage with Delbert Rhines Jr. in Independence. Kathy had been employed with Maple Crest Manor, the Good Samaritan Home and Iowa Turkey Products. She enjoyed reading, sewing, going for drives and visiting with family and friends.
Left to celebrate Kathy’s life are her husband Delbert Jr. of Hazleton; her daughter Lisa (Brad) Heins of West Union; her grandchildren Chasity and Cole Heins; her sister Sandra Guritz of Prairie du Chien; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons Jerald Oakland Jr. and Brian Oakland; her sister Janice Julson.