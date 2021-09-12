Kelsey Brown of Dysart, Iowa was recently named the 2022 Iowa Teen Miss Agriculture USA Queen.
Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
Kelsey is the 14 year old daughter of Tim and Patricia Brown of Dysart, Iowa. She attends Union High School.
Her agricultural interests include sheep and meat chickens. She is also a 5 year member of 4H and starting FFA.
Kelsey will be competing at the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition to be held in Ohio in June 2022.
If you would like Kelsey to make an appearance at your event, please contact info@missagricultureusa.org. We are all AGvocates for Agriculture!
For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MissAgricultureUSA.org