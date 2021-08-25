Dr. Abbey Smith was having an incredibly busy Monday morning. Seemingly everyone was calling the Keystone Veterinary Clinic with sick animals. The kennels were all full and Smith had yet to make a house call to see some sick horses.
“It was a crazy day,” Smith said. “I happened to be texting my stepmom, and she had said that the weather was getting really bad. She told me not to leave the clinic. I remember thinking ‘oh whatever!’”
Then the sky got dark over Keystone. The phone line cut out soon after. Smith was attempting to put a catheter inside a cat when the power went out at the clinic. Smith and everyone in the building went into the back room for safety as they waited out the passing storm.
“We could hear stuff hitting the roof,” Smith said. “One of the techs went out and saw water everywhere. Part of the roof had peeled back and the insulation was all over the front. It kinda looked like wet sand.”
Dr. Nicole Knaack was on vacation when her clinic, which she bought in 2019, was hit by a derecho on August 10, 2020. She learned everyone was ok, but calls were limited out of Keystone. Staff from their Traer location helped take animal patients while others went home.
“Even while I was up in Minnesota, I was making calls,” Knaack said. “We had to put a tarp on the roof. Everybody got all the electronic equipment and medication out as fast as they could.”
Insurance was timely and the roof was mended in weeks. However, the flooring and walls sustained heavy water damage and had to be taken out. The building was unusable for several months and had to temporarily relocate. They operated out of the Traer office and set up a second location in Newhall at the former bowling alley. The first patients were seen the last week of August.
“The Traer clinic wasn’t equipped to have a lot of people inside all at once,” Knaack said. “We didn’t have the space to spread everyone out with COVID being a factor at that time. We got creative with the Newhall facility and clients were grateful.”
The Keystone clinic reopened in February of 2021 with new flooring and utilizing more of the building than ever before. Smith was excited to make updates to the facility and make the clinic “flow better”.
“The clinic seems so much bigger now,” Smith said. “We’re very very thankful to be back. We made new clients in Newhall and now they’re coming here and tell us how much they like this space. We’re so grateful to have great support in these communities.”
The only thing left to do is continue to decorate the walls of the clinic and make a few changes to the layout of the kennel. Otherwise, there’s nothing left at the clinic to ever indicate a derecho ripped through it.
“It’s a beautiful place to work in,” Knaack said. “So many people were patient with us and drove to Traer or Newhall when we were out of Keystone. We really appreciate it all.”